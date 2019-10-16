Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For October 16, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 16, 2019 3:57am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For October 16, 2019

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $22.79 billion.
  • U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $5.82 billion.
  • The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $9.65 billion.
  • The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.80 per share on revenue of $4.41 billion.
  • The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $3.91 billion.
  • Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $1.57 billion.
  • Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.90 per share on revenue of $834.29 million.
  • Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $337.57 million.
  • ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $3.34 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $5.25 billion.
  • Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $2.59 billion.
  • CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $2.99 billion.
  • United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $5.60 per share on revenue of $2.45 billion.
  • International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.67 per share on revenue of $18.22 billion.
  • Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $3.45 billion.
  • Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STLD) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $2.67 billion.
  • Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $3.19 billion.
  • RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $208.66 million.
  • SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $243.02 million.
  • Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $302.01 million.
  • Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE: CCI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $1.47 billion.
  • Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ: CATY) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $155.68 million.
  • Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: WTFC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $374.28 million.
  • Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $266.99 million.

Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AA + ALLY)

11 Stocks To Watch For October 16, 2019
Earnings, Econ Numbers And The Beige Book Pepper The Second Round of The WeTrader Competition
Mortgage Industry Disruptor Better.com Expands Business Lines, Eyes $1B Valuation
Fidelity Will Now Be Commission-Free
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 8, 2019
Ally Invest The Latest To Cut Trading Commissions
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

11 Stocks To Watch For October 16, 2019

Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday