Earnings Scheduled For October 16, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $22.79 billion.
- U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $5.82 billion.
- The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $9.65 billion.
- The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.80 per share on revenue of $4.41 billion.
- The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $3.91 billion.
- Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $1.57 billion.
- Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.90 per share on revenue of $834.29 million.
- Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $337.57 million.
- ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $3.34 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $5.25 billion.
- Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $2.59 billion.
- CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $2.99 billion.
- United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $5.60 per share on revenue of $2.45 billion.
- International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.67 per share on revenue of $18.22 billion.
- Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $3.45 billion.
- Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STLD) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $2.67 billion.
- Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $3.19 billion.
- RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $208.66 million.
- SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $243.02 million.
- Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $302.01 million.
- Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE: CCI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $1.47 billion.
- Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ: CATY) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $155.68 million.
- Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: WTFC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $374.28 million.
- Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $266.99 million.
