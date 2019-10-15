A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Rise Ahead Of Goldman Sachs, Citigroup Earnings

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade, ahead of earnings from Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) and Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C). Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic will speak at 9:00 a.m. ET, while Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President Esther George is set to speak in Chicago, Illinois at 12:45 p.m. ET. San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly will speak in Los Angeles, California at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 64 points to 26,810 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded rose 7.75 points to 2,973.25. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index gained 23.75 points to 7,881.25.

Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 1.5% to trade at $58.49 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures fell 1.6% to trade at $52.72 a barrel.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were mostly higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 0.7%, STOXX Europe 600 Index gaining 0.4% and German DAX 30 index gaining 0.4%. The UK's FTSE index was trading lower by 0.4%, while French CAC 40 Index rose 0.5%.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 1.87%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.07%, China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.56% and India’s BSE Sensex rose 0.76%.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at KeyBanc upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) from Sector Weight to Overweight and announced a $18 price target.

Bed Bath & Beyond shares rose 3.3% to $12.70 in pre-market trading.

Breaking News