10 Stocks To Watch For October 15, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) to report quarterly earnings at $4.81 per share on revenue of $8.34 billion before the opening bell. Goldman Sachs shares fell 0.1% to $205.69 in pre-market trading.

Analysts are expecting United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) to have earned $3.95 per share on revenue of $11.41 billion in the latest quarter. United Airlines will release earnings after the markets close. United Airlines shares rose 0.3% to $87.23 in pre-market trading.

(NASDAQ: UAL) to have earned $3.95 per share on revenue of $11.41 billion in the latest quarter. United Airlines will release earnings after the markets close. United Airlines shares rose 0.3% to $87.23 in pre-market trading.



Before the opening bell, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.00 per share on revenue of $20.09 billion. Johnson & Johnson shares slipped 0.1% to $130.68 in pre-market trading.

Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRX) shares climbed around 5% in pre-market trading after the company reported it received FDA approval for its Betamethasone Dipropionate Lotion USP 0.05%. Akorn shares gained 4.8% to $3.98 in the pre-market trading session.

Analysts expect Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) to report quarterly earnings at $1.95 per share on revenue of $18.55 billion before the opening bell. Citigroup shares gained 0.2% to $70.41 in pre-market trading.

