Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Jumps As Apollo Increases Bid
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 14, 2019 1:35pm   Comments
Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE: APO) is reportedly seeking to acquire timeshare company Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE: HGV) for about $40 a share, Bloomberg reported Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. 

In August, the New York Post reported the bid by Apollo was indicated at as much as $36 a share.

Hilton shares jumped on the news Monday and were trading 6.3% higher at $34.70 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $36 and a 52-week low of $24.16.

Apollo shares were trading down slightly at $38.71, while Blackstone shares were down 1.34% at $46.48. 

Apollo reportedly wants to merge Hilton with Diamond Resorts, a company it purchased in 2016.

Benzinga has contacted the private equity firm for comment. 

Posted-In: BloombergM&A News Hedge Funds Travel Media General Best of Benzinga

