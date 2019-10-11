5 Stocks To Watch For October 11, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $1.37 billion before the opening bell. Fastenal shares fell 0.3% to $30.94 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: BURG) reported a merger with Sonnet BioTherapeutics. Chanticleer shares jumped 41.3% to $1.17 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: BURG) reported a merger with Sonnet BioTherapeutics. Chanticleer shares jumped 41.3% to $1.17 in the after-hours trading session.



VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ: VOXX) reported a Q2 loss of $0.24 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.85 per share. Its net sales slipped to $90.2 million from $108.9 million. VOXX shares surged 17.5% to $5.25 in the after-hours trading session.

