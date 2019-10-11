Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Stocks To Watch For October 11, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 11, 2019 5:08am   Comments
Share:
5 Stocks To Watch For October 11, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $1.37 billion before the opening bell. Fastenal shares fell 0.3% to $30.94 in after-hours trading.
  • Chanticleer Holdings (NASDAQ: BURG) reported a merger with Sonnet BioTherapeutics. Chanticleer shares jumped 41.3% to $1.17 in the after-hours trading session.
  • VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ: VOXX) reported a Q2 loss of $0.24 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.85 per share. Its net sales slipped to $90.2 million from $108.9 million. VOXX shares surged 17.5% to $5.25 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • Analysts expect Infosys Ltd ADR (NYSE: INFY) to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $3.19 billion before the opening bell. Infosys shares rose 0.1% to $11.19 in after-hours trading.
  • ExOne Co (NASDAQ: XONE) issued weak sales guidance. The company said it expects Q3 sales of $10 million to $11 million, versus prior guidance of 'modest' growth from Q2 sales of $15.3 million. ExOne projects FY19 sales growth to be lower than its previous forecast. ExOne shares dipped 25.8% to $6.10 in the after-hours trading session.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FAST + BURG)

Earnings Scheduled For October 11, 2019
Fastenal's Q3 Earnings Preview
What Traders Should Watch For This Week As The WeTrader Paper Trading Competition Kicks Off
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows Of Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Economic Data Scheduled For Friday