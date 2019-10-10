US Steel's Stronger-Than-Expected Preliminary Q3 Results Send Sector Higher

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) shares were trading higher Thursday after the company reported preliminary third-quarter results that outperformed gloomy guidance issued last month.

The company expects a preliminary net loss in the range of $84 to $94 million, or a loss of 49-55 cents per diluted share.

U.S. Steel reported a preliminary adjusted net loss of approximately $35 to $45 million, or a loss of 20-26 cents per share.

Third-quarter preliminary adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in a range of $134 to $144 million.

"Stronger shipments and better than expected manufacturing performance in our flat-rolled segment, as well as a contingency gain from recovered claims arising out of the bankruptcy of a supplier drove better than expected results," the company said in a statement.

The company had said on Sept. 18 it expected third-quarter adjusted EBITDA of $115 million and an adjusted third-quarter loss of 35 cents per share.

U.S. Steel is set to report final third-quarter results Oct. 31.

Price Action

U.S. Steel shares were trading up 3.37% to $10.43 at the time of publication Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $29.84 and a 52-week low of $9.93.

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STLD) shares were trading up 3.11% at $29.01 at the time of publciation; Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) shares were trading up 2.93% at $50.23; AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE: AKS) shares were trading up 2.09% at $2.20; Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCHN) shares were trading up 2.42% at $19.88; and Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE: RS) shares were trading up 2.04% at $100.04.

