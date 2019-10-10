Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

US Steel's Stronger-Than-Expected Preliminary Q3 Results Send Sector Higher
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 10, 2019 11:30am   Comments
Share:
US Steel's Stronger-Than-Expected Preliminary Q3 Results Send Sector Higher

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) shares were trading higher Thursday after the company reported preliminary third-quarter results that outperformed gloomy guidance issued last month. 

The company expects a preliminary net loss in the range of $84 to $94 million, or a loss of 49-55 cents per diluted share. 

U.S. Steel reported a preliminary adjusted net loss of approximately $35 to $45 million, or a loss of 20-26 cents per share.

Third-quarter preliminary adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in a range of $134 to $144 million. 

"Stronger shipments and better than expected manufacturing performance in our flat-rolled segment, as well as a contingency gain from recovered claims arising out of the bankruptcy of a supplier drove better than expected results," the company said in a statement. 

The company had said on Sept. 18 it expected third-quarter adjusted EBITDA of $115 million and an adjusted third-quarter loss of 35  cents per share.

U.S. Steel is set to report final third-quarter results Oct. 31. 

Price Action

U.S. Steel shares were trading up 3.37% to $10.43 at the time of publication Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $29.84 and a 52-week low of $9.93.

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STLD) shares were trading up 3.11% at $29.01 at the time of publciation; Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) shares were trading up 2.93% at $50.23; AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE: AKS) shares were trading up 2.09% at $2.20; Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCHN) shares were trading up 2.42% at $19.88; and Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE: RS) shares were trading up 2.04% at $100.04.

Related Links:

US Steel To Acquire 49.9% Interest In Big River Steel For $700M Cash

Schnitzer Steel Issues Q4 Warning, Cites Weak Demand, China Tariffs

Posted-In: Earnings News Guidance Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AKS + NUE)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 23, 2019
30 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
US Steel Joins Chorus of Steelmakers Warning Of Q3 Underperformance
Nucor Lowers Q3 Earnings Guidance, Sees 'Softening' In Some Markets
Bank Of America Cuts Steel Earnings Estimates Across The Board
Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Alibaba, Lockheed Martin And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Can Precision Scheduled Railroading Save The Railroads' Third-Quarter Profits?

Lowell Herb Appoints Stacey Hallerman As CAO, General Counsel