5 Stocks To Watch For October 10, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) to report quarterly earnings at $2.26 per share on revenue of $12.60 billion before the opening bell. Delta Air shares gained 0.2% to $54.00 in after-hours trading.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) reported a 5.6% rise in its adjusted same-store sales for September. Its net sales climbed 5.6% to $14.41 billion in September. Costco shares fell 0.4% to $295.70 in the after-hours trading session.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) reported that Mark Tritton will succeed Mary Winston as chief executive officer. Bed Bath & Beyond shares climbed 19.5% to $11.88 in the after-hours trading session.

