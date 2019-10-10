Market Overview

5 Stocks To Watch For October 10, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 10, 2019 5:00am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) to report quarterly earnings at $2.26 per share on revenue of $12.60 billion before the opening bell. Delta Air shares gained 0.2% to $54.00 in after-hours trading.
  • Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) reported a 5.6% rise in its adjusted same-store sales for September. Its net sales climbed 5.6% to $14.41 billion in September. Costco shares fell 0.4% to $295.70 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) reported that Mark Tritton will succeed Mary Winston as chief executive officer. Bed Bath & Beyond shares climbed 19.5% to $11.88 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • Analysts expect VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ: VOXX) to post earnings for its second quarter after the closing bell. VOXX shares fell 1.1% to close at $4.43 on Wednesday.
  • Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE: SAR) reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter. Saratoga Investment shares slipped 1.2% to $24.18 in after-hours trading.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

