4 Stocks To Watch For October 9, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 09, 2019 4:27am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFO) to post quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $68.67 million after the closing bell. EXFO shares fell 1.3% to close at $3.68 on Tuesday.
  • Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter on Tuesday. Levi Strauss shares fell 0.4% to $18.88 in the pre-market trading session.

  • Analysts expect Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) to post quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $12.80 million after the closing bell. Saratoga Investment shares fell 0.1% to close at $24.35 on Tuesday.
  • FireEye Inc (NASDAQ: FEYE) said it expects Q3 sales at or above the high end of prior guidance range of $217 million to $221 million. The company projects billings within prior guidance range of $245 million to $255 million. FireEye shares surged 5.5% to $14.60 in the pre-market trading session.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

Earnings Scheduled For October 9, 2019