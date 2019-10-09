4 Stocks To Watch For October 9, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFO) to post quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $68.67 million after the closing bell. EXFO shares fell 1.3% to close at $3.68 on Tuesday.
- Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter on Tuesday. Levi Strauss shares fell 0.4% to $18.88 in the pre-market trading session.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- Analysts expect Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) to post quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $12.80 million after the closing bell. Saratoga Investment shares fell 0.1% to close at $24.35 on Tuesday.
- FireEye Inc (NASDAQ: FEYE) said it expects Q3 sales at or above the high end of prior guidance range of $217 million to $221 million. The company projects billings within prior guidance range of $245 million to $255 million. FireEye shares surged 5.5% to $14.60 in the pre-market trading session.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.