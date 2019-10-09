4 Stocks To Watch For October 9, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFO) to post quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $68.67 million after the closing bell. EXFO shares fell 1.3% to close at $3.68 on Tuesday.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter on Tuesday. Levi Strauss shares fell 0.4% to $18.88 in the pre-market trading session.

