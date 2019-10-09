Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For October 9, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 09, 2019 4:19am   Comments
Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $12.80 million.
  • Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $42.00 million.
  • EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $68.67 million.

 

