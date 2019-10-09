Earnings Scheduled For October 9, 2019
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $12.80 million.
- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $42.00 million.
- EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $68.67 million.
Earnings Schedule
