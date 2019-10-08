Market Overview

5 Stocks To Watch For October 8, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 08, 2019 5:39am   Comments
5 Stocks To Watch For October 8, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) to report quarterly earnings at $2.07 per share on revenue of $824.62 million before the opening bell. Domino's shares rose 0.5% to $243.50 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts are expecting Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) to have earned $1.96 per share on revenue of $391.85 million in the latest quarter. Helen of Troy will release earnings after the markets close. Helen of Troy shares gained 0.5% to $160.00 in after-hours trading.
  • DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: DZSI) reported weak preliminary sales results for its third quarter. The company said it expects preliminary Q3 sales of $70 million to $72 million. DASAN Zhone shares dropped 17.9% to $7.90 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • Analysts expect AZZ Inc. (NYSE: AZZ) to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $234.90 million before the opening bell. AZZ shares rose 0.5% to $43.01 in after-hours trading.
  • Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ: JAZZ) reported the resignation of its CFO Matthew Young. Jazz Pharmaceuticals shares fell 0.9% to $124.50 in the after-hours trading session.

