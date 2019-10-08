5 Stocks To Watch For October 8, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) to report quarterly earnings at $2.07 per share on revenue of $824.62 million before the opening bell. Domino's shares rose 0.5% to $243.50 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: HELE) to have earned $1.96 per share on revenue of $391.85 million in the latest quarter. Helen of Troy will release earnings after the markets close. Helen of Troy shares gained 0.5% to $160.00 in after-hours trading.



DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: DZSI) reported weak preliminary sales results for its third quarter. The company said it expects preliminary Q3 sales of $70 million to $72 million. DASAN Zhone shares dropped 17.9% to $7.90 in the after-hours trading session.

