Earnings Scheduled For October 8, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- AZZ Inc. (NYSE: AZZ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $234.90 million.
- Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.07 per share on revenue of $824.62 million.
- Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $66.74 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
