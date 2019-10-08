Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For October 8, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 08, 2019 5:38am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For October 8, 2019

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • AZZ Inc. (NYSE: AZZ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $234.90 million.
  • Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.07 per share on revenue of $824.62 million.
  • Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $66.74 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.96 per share on revenue of $391.85 million.
  • Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $1.44 billion.

Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AZZ + DPZ)

Domino's Pizza Q3 Earnings Outlook
A Preview Of AZZ's Q2 Earnings
What Traders Should Watch For This Week As The WeTrader Paper Trading Competition Kicks Off
Wedbush Likes Domino's Pizza, Says Pressure From Third-Party Delivery Is 'Unsustainable'
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 4, 2019
'Generally Positive': The Street Reacts To Domino's Garage Open House
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday