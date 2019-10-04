5 Stocks To Watch For October 4, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SGH) reported weaker-than-expected Q4 results and issued Q1 guidance below analyst estimates. Smart Global shares dropped 5.2% to $24.10 in the after-hours trading session.
- Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed views. Costco shares declined 1.6% to $284.25 in after-hours trading.
- Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HRTX) reported a common stock offering with no size disclosed. Heron Therapeutics shares dropped 7.1% to $18.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ: ASNA) reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results. Ascena Retail shares fell 6.5% to $0.29 in the after-hours trading session.
- Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OVID) announced a proposed concurrent public offering of common stock and preferred stock. Ovid Therapeutics shares tumbled 14.1% to $2.81 in after-hours trading.
