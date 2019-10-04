5 Stocks To Watch For October 4, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SGH) reported weaker-than-expected Q4 results and issued Q1 guidance below analyst estimates. Smart Global shares dropped 5.2% to $24.10 in the after-hours trading session.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed views. Costco shares declined 1.6% to $284.25 in after-hours trading.

Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HRTX) reported a common stock offering with no size disclosed. Heron Therapeutics shares dropped 7.1% to $18.00 in the after-hours trading session.

