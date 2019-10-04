Market Overview

5 Stocks To Watch For October 4, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 04, 2019 4:11am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SGH) reported weaker-than-expected Q4 results and issued Q1 guidance below analyst estimates. Smart Global shares dropped 5.2% to $24.10 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed views. Costco shares declined 1.6% to $284.25 in after-hours trading.
  • Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HRTX) reported a common stock offering with no size disclosed. Heron Therapeutics shares dropped 7.1% to $18.00 in the after-hours trading session.

  • Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ: ASNA) reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results. Ascena Retail shares fell 6.5% to $0.29 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OVID) announced a proposed concurrent public offering of common stock and preferred stock. Ovid Therapeutics shares tumbled 14.1% to $2.81 in after-hours trading.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Economic Data Scheduled For Friday