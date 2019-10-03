Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Constellation Brands Trades Lower On Q2 Earnings, Expects Wine And Spirit Losses In 2020
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 03, 2019 8:37am   Comments
Share:
Constellation Brands Trades Lower On Q2 Earnings, Expects Wine And Spirit Losses In 2020

Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) reported second-quarter earnings of $2.91 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.6 by 11.92% This is a 1.39% increase over earnings of $2.87 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $2.34 billion, which met the analyst consensus estimate. This is a 1.78% increase over sales of $2.299 billion the same period last year.

Constellation Brands also released fiscal year 2020 expectations. The company expects wine and spirits net sales to decline 15%-20% and operating income decline of approximately 25%.

The company states wine and spirits business performance continues to be impacted by transition activities with distributors who are repositioning for ownership of brands upon close of the pending transaction with E.J. Gallo.

Constellation Brands shares were trading down 3% at $200.44 at time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $228.91 and a 52-week low of $150.37.

Related Links:

Constellation Brands Trades Higher On Q1 Earnings

Constellation Brands Made The Right Move With Early Cannabis Investment, Wells Fargo Says

Posted-In: Earnings News Pre-Market Outlook

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (STZ)

7 Stocks To Watch For October 3, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For October 3, 2019
Constellation Brands Q2 Earnings Outlook
Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Stock News Stories Of The Week
Canopy Growth CEO Talks Leadership Concerns, Vaping, Beverages, Acreage Deal
MKM Initiates Mixed Coverage Of The Cannabis Sector, Most Bullish On Hexo
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Aurora Cannabis Issues Updates On Polaris, Insider And Facilities Under Construction

6 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session