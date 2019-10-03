Delta Apparel Shares Positive Q4 Preliminary Results

Delta Apparel (NYSE: DLA) estimates fourth-quarter sales of $104 million-$106 million versus the $105.7 million estimate. The company estimates fiscal year 2019 sales between $428 million - $430 million versus the $429.5 million estimate.

Delta Apparel highlighted that the fourth-quarter growth was driven primarily by gains in the company's digital print business, DTG2Go, which continues to expand through investments in print capacity, new technology and additional facilities, along with accelerating top-line performance in the Salt Life business led by product expansions and momentum with national and regional retailers.

"We are also delighted to have achieved our full-year goals of 20% organic growth in our DTG2Go business and strong growth in our Salt Life business,” said Robert Humphreys, Delta Apparel CEO. “Our Delta Activewear team overcame the challenges brought on by changes in product mix within its private label business and also delivered growth for the year. All of our teams have done a great job of executing on our growth initiatives and leveraging our scale and vertical platform."

Delta Apparel shares closed Wednesday at $23.50. The stock has a 52-week range between $24.99 and $16.11.

