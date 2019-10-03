7 Stocks To Watch For October 3, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) to report quarterly earnings at $1.50 per share on revenue of $16.93 billion before the opening bell. PepsiCo shares slipped 0.1% to $133.85 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: TSLA) shares dropped around 4% in after-hours trading after the electric car maker came up short on expectations for vehicle deliveries in the third quarter. The company said it delivered a record 97,000 vehicles in the quarter. But that fell short of analysts' expectations of 99,000. Tesla shares fell 4% to $233.30 in the after-hours trading session.



Analysts are expecting Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) to have earned $2.54 per share on revenue of $47.61 billion in the latest quarter. Costco will release earnings after the markets close. Costco shares fell 0.1% to $285.10 in after-hours trading.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed views. Bed Bath & Beyond disclosed that it has made a substantial progress toward identifying a new permanent CEO. Bed Bath & Beyond shares declined 2.8% to $9.74 in the after-hours trading session.

