7 Stocks To Watch For October 3, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 03, 2019 4:38am   Comments
7 Stocks To Watch For October 3, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) to report quarterly earnings at $1.50 per share on revenue of $16.93 billion before the opening bell. PepsiCo shares slipped 0.1% to $133.85 in after-hours trading.
  • Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares dropped around 4% in after-hours trading after the electric car maker came up short on expectations for vehicle deliveries in the third quarter. The company said it delivered a record 97,000 vehicles in the quarter. But that fell short of analysts' expectations of 99,000. Tesla shares fell 4% to $233.30 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) to have earned $2.54 per share on revenue of $47.61 billion in the latest quarter. Costco will release earnings after the markets close. Costco shares fell 0.1% to $285.10 in after-hours trading.
  • Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed views. Bed Bath & Beyond disclosed that it has made a substantial progress toward identifying a new permanent CEO. Bed Bath & Beyond shares declined 2.8% to $9.74 in the after-hours trading session.

  • After the closing bell, Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion. Ascena Retail shares gained 17.8% to $0.32 in after-hours trading.
  • City Office REIT Inc (NYSE: CIO) reported a 6 million common stock offering. City Office shares dropped 3.9% to $13.82 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) to report quarterly earnings at $2.60 per share on revenue of $2.34 billion before the opening bell. Constellation shares gained 1.3% to $209.50 in after-hours trading.

Earnings Scheduled For October 3, 2019