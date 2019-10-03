Earnings Scheduled For October 3, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.50 per share on revenue of $16.93 billion.
- Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.60 per share on revenue of $2.34 billion.
- AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $67.52 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.54 per share on revenue of $47.61 billion.
- Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion.
- SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $285.04 million.
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $5.58 million.
- IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) is expected to post earnings for its fourth quarter.
