Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bed Bath & Beyond Reports Q2 Earnings Beat
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 02, 2019 4:37pm   Comments
Share:
Bed Bath & Beyond Reports Q2 Earnings Beat

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) reported a second-quarter earnings beat after Wednesday's bell.

Adjusted earnings came in at 34 cents per share, beating estimates by 5 cents. Sales acme in at $2.719 billion, beating estimates by $410 million.

"We are making good progress against our four key near-term priorities, including: (1) stabilizing sales and driving top-line growth; (2) resetting the cost structure; (3) reviewing and optimizing the Company's asset base, including the portfolio of retail banners; and (4) refining our organization structure. Our second quarter financial results reflect the relentless effort of our teams and our progress in driving the Company's transformation efforts to delight our customers, enhance our competitive position, improve our financial performance, and drive shareholder value," said Mary A. Winston, Interim CEO.

See Also: Bed Bath & Beyond Rallies Ahead Of Q2 Print: 4 Analysts Weigh In

Highlights

  • $16.5 million worth of shares repurchased
  • Ended quarter with $1 billion in cash
  • Comp sales declined 6.7%

Bed Bath & Beyond shares traded marginally higher in the after-hours session. The stock closed lower by 2.9% at $10.02 per share.

Photo by Raysonho/Wikimedia.

Posted-In: Mary A. WinstonEarnings News After-Hours Center

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BBBY)

7 Stocks To Watch For October 2, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For October 2, 2019
A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For October 1, 2019
Najarian Brothers See Unusual Options Activity In Bristol-Myers, AMD And More
58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Bed Bath & Beyond Rallies Ahead Of Q2 Print: 4 Analysts Weigh In
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Global Commodity Tech Association Aims To Reduce Industry Costs, Increase Efficiency

Cloud Competition: Is Digital Ocean The Next AWS?