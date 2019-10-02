7 Stocks To Watch For October 2, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $5.49 billion before the opening bell. Lennar shares gained 1.1% to $56.32 in after-hours trading.

United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE: UNFI) reported worse-than-expected Q4 results and issued FY20 sales guidance below analyst estimates. United Natural Foods shares fell 18.6% to $9.01 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) to have earned $2.84 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion in the latest quarter. Acuity Brands will release earnings before the markets open. Acuity Brands shares dropped 4% to close at $129.46 on Tuesday.

