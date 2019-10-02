7 Stocks To Watch For October 2, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $5.49 billion before the opening bell. Lennar shares gained 1.1% to $56.32 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) to post quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $2.76 billion after the closing bell. Bed Bath & Beyond shares gained 1.7% to $10.50 in after-hours trading.
- United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE: UNFI) reported worse-than-expected Q4 results and issued FY20 sales guidance below analyst estimates. United Natural Foods shares fell 18.6% to $9.01 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) to have earned $2.84 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion in the latest quarter. Acuity Brands will release earnings before the markets open. Acuity Brands shares dropped 4% to close at $129.46 on Tuesday.
- Before the markets open, Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $971.45 million. Lamb Weston shares gained 1.2% to close at $73.57 on Tuesday.
- Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX) reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed views. Stitch Fix shares dropped 9.3% to $18.19 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion before the opening bell. RPM shares fell 2.4% to close at $67.17 on Tuesday.
