Earnings Scheduled For October 2, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.84 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.
- Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $5.49 billion.
- RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion.
- Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $991.54 million.
- Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $971.45 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
