Stitch Fix, United Natural Foods Make Big Moves In Tuesday's After-Hours Session

Gainers:

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX) shares are up 2% after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 7 cents per share, beating estimates by 3 cents. Sales came in at $432.1 million, missing estimates by $320,000.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ: OZK) shares are up nearly 1% after raising its quarterly dividend from 24 cents per share to 25 cents per share.

Losers:

United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE: UNFI) shares are down 16% following a fourth-quarter earnings miss. Adjusted earnings came in at 44 cents per share, missing estimates by 8 cents. Sales came in at $6.41 billion, missing estimates by $10 million. The company issued weak FY20 sales guidance.