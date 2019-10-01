Market Overview

Stitch Fix, United Natural Foods Make Big Moves In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 01, 2019 4:51pm   Comments
Gainers:

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX) shares are up 2% after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 7 cents per share, beating estimates by 3 cents. Sales came in at $432.1 million, missing estimates by $320,000.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ: OZK) shares are up nearly 1% after raising its quarterly dividend from 24 cents per share to 25 cents per share. 

Losers:

United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE: UNFI) shares are down 16% following a fourth-quarter earnings miss. Adjusted earnings came in at 44 cents per share, missing estimates by 8 cents. Sales came in at $6.41 billion, missing estimates by $10 million. The company issued weak FY20 sales guidance.

