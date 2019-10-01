5 Stocks To Watch For October 1, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion before the opening bell. McCormick shares fell 0.5% to $155.55 in after-hours trading.
- Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ: REED) issued weak preliminary third-quarter sales guidance. The company also announced Chairman John Belo will serve as interim CEO. Reed’s shares fell 9.2% to $1.18 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) to have earned $0.52 per share on revenue of $6.42 billion in the latest quarter. United Natural Foods will release earnings after the markets close. United Natural Foods shares gained 0.1% to $11.53 in after-hours trading.
- Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) disclosed that it has received an FDA Fast Track designation for Imetelstat for relapsed/refractory myelofibrosis. Geron shares climbed 18.1% to $1.57 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) to post quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $432.42 million after the closing bell. Stitch Fix shares rose 1.3% to $19.50 in after-hours trading.
