5 Stocks To Watch For October 1, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 01, 2019 5:54am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion before the opening bell. McCormick shares fell 0.5% to $155.55 in after-hours trading.
  • Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ: REED) issued weak preliminary third-quarter sales guidance. The company also announced Chairman John Belo will serve as interim CEO. Reed’s shares fell 9.2% to $1.18 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) to have earned $0.52 per share on revenue of $6.42 billion in the latest quarter. United Natural Foods will release earnings after the markets close. United Natural Foods shares gained 0.1% to $11.53 in after-hours trading.

  • Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) disclosed that it has received an FDA Fast Track designation for Imetelstat for relapsed/refractory myelofibrosis. Geron shares climbed 18.1% to $1.57 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) to post quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $432.42 million after the closing bell. Stitch Fix shares rose 1.3% to $19.50 in after-hours trading.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

