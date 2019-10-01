Earnings Scheduled For October 1, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $6.42 billion.
- Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $432.42 million.
- NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE: NG) is projected to post a quarterly loss at $0.01 per share.
- Landec Corporation (NASDAQ: LNDC) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $131.14 million.
