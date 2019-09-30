Market Overview

5 Stocks To Watch For September 30, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 30, 2019 4:45am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) to report quarterly loss at $0.89 per share on revenue of $254.52 million before the opening bell. Cal-Maine shares dropped 0.7% to close at $45.42 on Friday.
  • Analysts are expecting Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO) to have earned $1.49 per share on revenue of $2.37 billion in the latest quarter. Thor Industries will release earnings before the markets open. Thor Industries shares gained 0.5% to $49.15 in after-hours trading.
  • Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ: GLBS) reported a Q2 loss of $0.74 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.29 per share. Its sales slipped to $3.4 million from $4.194 million. Globus Maritime shares tumbled 20.3% to $1.85 in the after-hours trading session.

  • Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ: CERC) reported a $100 million mixed securities offering. Cerecor shares fell 1.8% to $3.21 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Natuzzi, S.p.A (NYSE: NTZ) reported a Q2 operating loss of €7.8 million, versus a year-ago operating loss of €4.8 million. Its consolidated net sales declined 12.5% to €92.2 million. The company also announced plans to sell certain non-strategic assets. Natuzzi shares dipped 10.1% to $1.35 in after-hours trading.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

