Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Friday's Market Minute: That's A Wrap On Earnings
TD Ameritrade Network  
 
September 27, 2019 9:36am   Comments
Share:
Friday's Market Minute: That's A Wrap On Earnings

That’s a wrap on earnings season as AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO), Nike Inc. (NYSE: NKE), and Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) were among the last of the big names to report this season. Micron, which reported disappointing gross margin guidance in the Thursday postmarket, fell about $3.00 in after-hours trading. Shares are set to open lower this morning.

economic data today, the focus is on the consumer. We’ll see the monthly change in Consumer Spending and the PCE Price Index come out of August’s Personal Income and Outlays report at 8:30am ET as well as Consumer Sentiment for Sep. at 10:00am ET. New Durable Goods orders from Aug. will also be reported at 8:30am ET.

After a headline-dominated week that buffeted markets and sent all four of the major U.S. indices lower on the week, the E-mini S&P 500 futures are climbing higher on news that trade talks between the U.S. and China will resume in Washington on Oct. 10-11. Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will represent the delegation.

Information from TDA is not intended to be investment advice or construed as a recommendation or endorsement of any particular investment or investment strategy, and is for illustrative purposes only. Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade.
Image Sourced from Pixabay

Posted-In: AutoZone Micron Technology Inc. Nike TDAmeritradeEarnings News Markets General Best of Benzinga

 

Related Articles (AZO + MU)

12 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
25 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain Ahead Of Economic Data
5 Stocks To Watch For September 27, 2019
4 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Micron Shares Fall On Q4 Print
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session