Friday's Market Minute: That's A Wrap On Earnings

That’s a wrap on earnings season as AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO), Nike Inc. (NYSE: NKE), and Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) were among the last of the big names to report this season. Micron, which reported disappointing gross margin guidance in the Thursday postmarket, fell about $3.00 in after-hours trading. Shares are set to open lower this morning.

economic data today, the focus is on the consumer. We’ll see the monthly change in Consumer Spending and the PCE Price Index come out of August’s Personal Income and Outlays report at 8:30am ET as well as Consumer Sentiment for Sep. at 10:00am ET. New Durable Goods orders from Aug. will also be reported at 8:30am ET.

After a headline-dominated week that buffeted markets and sent all four of the major U.S. indices lower on the week, the E-mini S&P 500 futures are climbing higher on news that trade talks between the U.S. and China will resume in Washington on Oct. 10-11. Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will represent the delegation.

