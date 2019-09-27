5 Stocks To Watch For September 27, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Thursday. Vail Resorts shares climbed 4.2% to $239.99 in the after-hours trading session.
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter. The company guided to first-quarter adjusted EPS of 39-53 cents and sales of $4.8-$5.2 billion. Micron shares dropped 7% to $45.21 in the after-hours trading session.
- Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ: PRGS) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter and raised its quarterly dividend from $0.15 to $0.16. However, the company issued weak sales forecast for FY19. Progress Software shares tumbled 14.9% to $35.70 in the after-hours trading session.
- 9F Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: JFU) reported Q2 adjusted net income of RMB205.8 million (US$30.0 million), versus RMB1,411.3 million in the year-ago period of 2018. Its net revenue fell 58.0% to RMB1,046.5 million (US$152.4 million) versus RMB2,491.3 million. 9F shares gained 1.3% to close at $10.97 on Thursday.
- CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ: CAMP) reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter. CalAmp shares fell 4.2% to $11.25 in after-hours trading.
