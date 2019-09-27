5 Stocks To Watch For September 27, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Thursday. Vail Resorts shares climbed 4.2% to $239.99 in the after-hours trading session.

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter. The company guided to first-quarter adjusted EPS of 39-53 cents and sales of $4.8-$5.2 billion. Micron shares dropped 7% to $45.21 in the after-hours trading session.

Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ: PRGS) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter and raised its quarterly dividend from $0.15 to $0.16. However, the company issued weak sales forecast for FY19. Progress Software shares tumbled 14.9% to $35.70 in the after-hours trading session.

