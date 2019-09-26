Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Rite Aid Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings, New CEO Says Pharmacy Chain 'Acting With Urgency'
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 26, 2019 8:53am   Comments
Share:
Rite Aid Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings, New CEO Says Pharmacy Chain 'Acting With Urgency'

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) reported second-quarter earnings of 12 cents per share on Thursday, beating the analyst consensus estimate of 7 cents by 71.43%. 

The company reported quarterly sales of $5.366 billion, missing the analyst consensus estimate of $5.41 billion by 0.81%. 

Rite Aid narrowed is fiscal 2020 EPS guidance from a range of a loss of 14-72 cents to a range of zero to positive 56 cents. The Street is estimating a 2-cent adjusted EPS loss for 2020. 

The company reaffirmed its 2020 sales guidance at a range of $21.5 billion-$21.9 billion versus a $21.61-billion estimate.

“In talking with many associates during my first 45 days, we know there is important work in front of us, and we are acting with urgency to finalize a strategic plan that positions our company to meet its full potential,” CEO Heyward Donigan said in a statement.

"As we continue these efforts, I'd like to thank our Rite Aid team for their hard work during the second-quarter. Our adjusted EBITDA results exceeded our plan driven by prescription count growth and strong expense control. This gives us important momentum for our future, and I look forward to working closely with our team to deliver a solid finish to our fiscal year and position Rite Aid as an innovative leader in our industry." 

Rite Aid shares were trading up 9.88% at $8.45 in Thursday’s premarket session. The stock has a 52-week high of $27.20 and a 52-week low of $5.04.

Related Links:

VF Corporation Shares 2024 Guidance Plans

Endava Reports Q4 Sales Beat

Photo by Joe Mabel via Wikimedia

Posted-In: pharmacy retailEarnings News Guidance Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RAD)

24 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
10 Stocks To Watch For September 26, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For September 26, 2019
Earnings Preview: Rite Aid
Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Trex Company, Enphase And More
58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday