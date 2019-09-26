Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Accenture Reports Q4 Earnings Beat, Sales Miss
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 26, 2019 9:11am   Comments
Share:
Accenture Reports Q4 Earnings Beat, Sales Miss

Accenture Plc (NYSE: ACN) reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.74 per share Thursday, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.71 by 1.75%.

This is a 10.13% increase over earnings of $1.58 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $11.056 billion, missing the analyst consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. 

Accenture sees fiscal year 2020 EPS at $7.62-$7.84 versus a $7.96 Street estimate, and operating cash flow $6.35 billion-$6.75 billion.

"For the year, our record new bookings of $45.5 billion and revenue growth of 8.5% in local currency demonstrate excellent demand for our services, and we gained significant market share," CEO Julie Sweet said in a statement. 

"We also delivered very strong profitability and returned a record $4.6 billion in cash to our shareholders, while continuing to invest across the business. As we look ahead to fiscal 2020, we will continue to be laser-focused on creating value for our clients, being a magnet for the best people in the industry and maximizing shareholder value." 

Accenture shares were trading down 1.5% at $188 in Thursday’s premarket session. The stock has a 52-week high of $202.80 and a 52-week low of $132.63.

Related Links:

Accenture Ticks Lower Despite Q3 Earnings Beat

Accenture Will Acquire Australian Cybersecurity Firm BCT Solutions

Photo by JiriMatejicek via Wikimedia

Posted-In: Earnings News Guidance Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACN)

9 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up Ahead Of Economic Reports, Fed Speakers
10 Stocks To Watch For September 26, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For September 26, 2019
Accenture's Earnings Outlook
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Rite Aid Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings, New CEO Says Pharmacy Chain 'Acting With Urgency'