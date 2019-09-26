10 Stocks To Watch For September 26, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $5.41 billion before the opening bell. Rite Aid shares fell 0.1% to $7.68 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) to post quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $4.56 billion after the closing bell. Micron shares gained 0.3% to $49.63 in after-hours trading.
- HB Fuller Co (NYSE: FUL) reported downbeat results for its third quarter and- issued FY19 EPS guidance below analyst estimates. HB Fuller shares dropped 5.8% to $44.75 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.47 per share on revenue of $362.57 million. FactSet Research shares gained 1% to close at $270.99 on Wednesday.
- Analysts are expecting Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE: CAG) to have earned $0.39 per share on revenue of $2.48 billion in the latest quarter. Conagra will release earnings before the markets open. Conagra shares gained 0.3% to $30.00 in after-hours trading.
- Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE: PIR) reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. Pier 1 Imports shares tumbled 13.1% to $10.60 in the after-hours trading session.
- Wall Street expects Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) to post a quarterly loss at $2.53 per share on revenue of $240.12 million after the closing bell. Vail Resorts shares declined 0.1% to close at $236.15 on Wednesday.
- Before the opening bell, Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.53 per share on revenue of $6.16 billion. Carnival shares fell 0.4% to $47.89 in after-hours trading.
- Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSE: PLYM) reported a 3 million common stock offering. Plymouth Industrial shares dipped 7% to $18.01 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) to report quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $11.08 billion before the opening bell. Accenture shares fell 0.4% to $190.10 in after-hours trading.
