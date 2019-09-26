10 Stocks To Watch For September 26, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $5.41 billion before the opening bell. Rite Aid shares fell 0.1% to $7.68 in after-hours trading.

HB Fuller Co (NYSE: FUL) reported downbeat results for its third quarter and- issued FY19 EPS guidance below analyst estimates. HB Fuller shares dropped 5.8% to $44.75 in the after-hours trading session.

