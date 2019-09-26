Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For September 26, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 26, 2019 4:06am   Comments
Earnings Scheduled For September 26, 2019

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $2.48 billion.
  • Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $5.41 billion.
  • Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $11.08 billion.
  • FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.47 per share on revenue of $362.57 million.
  • Actuant Corporation (NYSE: ATU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $168.57 million.
  • Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE: CCL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.53 per share on revenue of $6.16 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $4.56 billion.
  • Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $2.53 per share on revenue of $240.12 million.
  • Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ: PRGS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $110.83 million.
  • CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ: CAMP) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $91.55 million.
  • Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.54 per share on revenue of $180.00 thousand.
  • Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: UEPS) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $67.64 million.
  • China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ: JRJC) is estimated to post earnings for its second quarter.
  • Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE: DLNG) is expected to post earnings for its second quarter.

Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

