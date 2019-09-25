Market Overview

KB Home Shares Fall After Q3 Sales Miss
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 25, 2019 4:21pm   Comments
KB Home (NYSE: KBH) shares fell in Wednesday's after-hours session after the homebuilder reported a third-quarter sales miss. 

Earnings came in at 73 cents per share, beating Street estimates by 7 cents. Sales came in at $1.161 billion, missing estimates by $9 million.

"We are extremely pleased with the strength of our third quarter results, led by a 24% rise in net orders, with double-digit increases in each of our four regions. Our net order growth was driven by both significant community count expansion and a higher absorption rate, a key operational metric where we have long been an industry leader," Jeffrey Mezger, KB's chairman, president and chief executive officer, said in a statement. 

"Notably, during the quarter, we achieved a community absorption pace of 4.3 net orders per month, surpassing last year's robust performance, while at the same time increasing prices in about 90% of our communities."

KB Home shares were trading down 1.9% to $31.75 in Wednesday's after-hours session. 

Q3 Highlights

  • Net orders up 24% year-over-year
  • Backlog units up 14%
  • Homes delivered increased to 3,022

Photo courtesy of KB Home. 

Posted-In: homebuilders Jeffrey MezgerEarnings News After-Hours Center Real Estate Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

