Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mid-Day Market Update: SYNNEX Surges On Upbeat Q3 Results; Lannett Shares Plummet

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 25, 2019 12:00pm   Comments
Share:

Midway through trading Wednesday, the Dow traded up 0.54% to 26952.31 while the NASDAQ rose 0.16% to 8006.81. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.21% to 2,972.75.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Consumer staples shares climbed 0.4% on Wednesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM), up 6%, and PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT), up 4%.

In trading on Wednesday, utilities shares fell 0.5%.

Top Headline

Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter on Tuesday.

Earnings came in at 86 cents per share, beating estimates by 16 cents. Sales came in at $10.66 billion, beating estimates by $240 million.
.

Equities Trading UP

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) shares shot up 17% to $4.5611. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals said the Phase 2a trial of PB2452, a recombinant, human, monoclonal antibody antigen-binding fragment designed to reverse the antiplatelet activity of AstraZeneca’s Ticagrelor, has been completed.

Shares of SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) got a boost, shooting up 17% to $112.17 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q4 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) shares were also up, gaining 13% to $33.74 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY20 sales guidance above analyst estimates.

Equities Trading DOWN

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) shares tumbled 32% to $1.4050.

Shares of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) were down 16% to $11.74 after the company priced $75 million of convertible senior notes which are due by 2026.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE: AIM) was down, falling 43% to $0.8390 after the company reported the pricing of its $8 million public offering..
 

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 2.1% to $56.09, while gold traded down 0.8% to $1,527.40.

Silver traded down 1.1% Wednesday to $18.425, while copper fell 0.3% to $2.60.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 fell 1.02%, the Spanish Ibex Index fell 0.83%, while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index tumbled 1.13%. Meanwhile, the German DAX dropped 0.93%, and the French CAC 40 dipped 1.22% while UK shares fell 0.16%.

Economics

New home sales increased 7.1% to an annual rate of 713,000 in August. However, analysts were expecting a 660,000 rate.

U.S. crude supplies gained 2.4 million barrels for the week ended September 20, the Energy Information Administration reported. However, analysts projected a decline of 190,000 barrels. Gasoline inventories climbed 500,000 barrels last week, while distillate stockpiles slipped 3 million barrels.

The Treasury is set to auction 5-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan is set to speak in Dallas, Texas at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Posted-In: Mid-Day Market UpdateEarnings News Eurozone Commodities Global Intraday Update Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AIM + CMTL)

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mixed; Nike Beats Q1 Estimates
24 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
8 Stocks To Watch For September 25, 2019
40 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; CarMax Tops Q2 Expectations
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each dayâ€™s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday