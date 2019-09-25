8 Stocks To Watch For September 25, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WOR) to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $884.95 million before the opening bell. Worthington shares rose 0.5% to $37.10 in after-hours trading.

Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter on Tuesday. Nike shares climbed 5.5% to $91.95 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting KB Home (NYSE: KBH) to have earned $0.66 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion in the latest quarter. KB Home will release earnings after the markets close. KB Home shares rose 0.5% to $31.61 in after-hours trading.

SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) reported better-than-expected Q3 results. SYNNEX shares jumped 9.7% to $105.00 in the after-hours trading session.

