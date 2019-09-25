8 Stocks To Watch For September 25, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WOR) to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $884.95 million before the opening bell. Worthington shares rose 0.5% to $37.10 in after-hours trading.
- Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter on Tuesday. Nike shares climbed 5.5% to $91.95 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting KB Home (NYSE: KBH) to have earned $0.66 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion in the latest quarter. KB Home will release earnings after the markets close. KB Home shares rose 0.5% to $31.61 in after-hours trading.
- SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) reported better-than-expected Q3 results. SYNNEX shares jumped 9.7% to $105.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) reported upbeat Q4 results and also issued FY20 sales guidance above analyst estimates. Comtech shares surged 15.3% to $34.39 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect HB Fuller Co (NYSE: FUL) to post quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $748.63 million after the closing bell. H.B. Fuller shares fell 1.7% to close at $46.85 on Tuesday.
- Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter. Cintas shares gained 4.7% to $263.95 in the after-hours trading session.
- HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: HDS) announced the intent to separate into two industry-leading public companies. HD Supply shares climbed 5.2% to $39.90 in the after-hours trading session.
