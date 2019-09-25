Market Overview

8 Stocks To Watch For September 25, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 25, 2019 4:49am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WOR) to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $884.95 million before the opening bell. Worthington shares rose 0.5% to $37.10 in after-hours trading.
  • Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter on Tuesday. Nike shares climbed 5.5% to $91.95 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting KB Home (NYSE: KBH) to have earned $0.66 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion in the latest quarter. KB Home will release earnings after the markets close. KB Home shares rose 0.5% to $31.61 in after-hours trading.
  • SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) reported better-than-expected Q3 results. SYNNEX shares jumped 9.7% to $105.00 in the after-hours trading session.

  • Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) reported upbeat Q4 results and also issued FY20 sales guidance above analyst estimates. Comtech shares surged 15.3% to $34.39 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect HB Fuller Co (NYSE: FUL) to post quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $748.63 million after the closing bell. H.B. Fuller shares fell 1.7% to close at $46.85 on Tuesday.
  • Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter. Cintas shares gained 4.7% to $263.95 in the after-hours trading session.
  • HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: HDS) announced the intent to separate into two industry-leading public companies. HD Supply shares climbed 5.2% to $39.90 in the after-hours trading session.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday