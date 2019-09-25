Earnings Scheduled For September 25, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WOR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $884.95 million.
- Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ: DYNT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $14.90 million.
- Endava plc (NYSE: DAVA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $17.66 per share on revenue of $94.54 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.
- AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $495.03 million.
- H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE: FUL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $748.63 million.
- Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE: PIR) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $16.35 per share on revenue of $315.05 million.
Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.