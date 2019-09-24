Market Overview

BlackBerry Trades Lower On Q2 Earnings
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 24, 2019 8:21am   Comments
BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) reported second-quarterly sales of $261 million, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $265.7 million by 1.77%. This is a 21.96% increase over sales of $214 million the same period last year.

BlackBerry's breakeven EPS beat the estimate by a penny.

The company reported second-quarter recurring non-GAAP software and services revenue (excluding IP licensing and professional services) was over 90%.

"In the quarter, our QNX, Cylance and Licensing businesses executed at or better than our expectations. We achieved break-even non-GAAP earnings per share and generated free cash flow even with increased investments in sales and product development to support future growth," said John Chen, CEO of BlackBerry.

BlackBerry shares traded down 9.4% at $6.80 in Tuesday's pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $12 and a 52-week low of $6.57 per share.

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

