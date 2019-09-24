A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain Ahead Of Economic Data
Pre-open movers
U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade. The S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home price index and the FHFA house price index for July will be released at 9:00 a.m. ET. The Conference Board consumer confidence index and the Richmond Fed manufacturing index for September will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 81 points to 27,044 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded rose 9.4 points to 3,006.50. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index gained 28.5 points to 7,879.00.
Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 1.4% to trade at $62.83 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures fell 1.2% to trade at $57.95 a barrel.
A Peek Into Global Markets
European markets were higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 0.4%, STOXX Europe 600 Index climbing 0.2% and German DAX 30 index gained 0.1%. The UK's FTSE index was trading lower by 0.2%, while French CAC 40 Index rose 0.2%.
In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 0.09%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.22%, China’s Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.28% and India’s BSE Sensex rose 0.02%.
Broker Recommendation
Analysts at Goldman Sachs upgraded Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $140 to $155.
Wynn Resorts shares rose 2.7% to $111.07 in pre-market trading.
Breaking News
- BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed views.
- AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter.
- CarMax, Inc (NYSE: KMX) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter.
- Vereit Inc (NYSE: VER) reported a 71 million share common stock offering.
