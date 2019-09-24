Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain Ahead Of Economic Data

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 24, 2019 7:14am   Comments
Share:
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain Ahead Of Economic Data

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade. The S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home price index and the FHFA house price index for July will be released at 9:00 a.m. ET. The Conference Board consumer confidence index and the Richmond Fed manufacturing index for September will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 81 points to 27,044 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded rose 9.4 points to 3,006.50. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index gained 28.5 points to 7,879.00.

Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 1.4% to trade at $62.83 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures fell 1.2% to trade at $57.95 a barrel.

 

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 0.4%, STOXX Europe 600 Index climbing 0.2% and German DAX 30 index gained 0.1%. The UK's FTSE index was trading lower by 0.2%, while French CAC 40 Index rose 0.2%.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 0.09%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.22%, China’s Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.28% and India’s BSE Sensex rose 0.02%.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Goldman Sachs upgraded Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $140 to $155.

Wynn Resorts shares rose 2.7% to $111.07 in pre-market trading.

Breaking News

  • BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed views.
  • AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter.
  • CarMax, Inc (NYSE: KMX) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter.
  • Vereit Inc (NYSE: VER) reported a 71 million share common stock offering.

Posted-In: A Peek Into The MarketsEarnings News Eurozone Futures Global Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AZO + BB)

8 Stocks To Watch For September 24, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For September 24, 2019
Q2 Earnings Preview For BlackBerry
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
15 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 16, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Analytics Platform Koyfin Raises $3 Million; CEO Says 'We Want To Have Coverage Of All Global Equities'