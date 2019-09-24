Market Overview

8 Stocks To Watch For September 24, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 24, 2019 4:00am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX) to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $5.06 billion before the opening bell. CarMax shares gained 0.7% to $87.50 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) to post quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $10.42 billion after the closing bell. Nike shares gained 0.5% to $88.10 in after-hours trading.
  • Vereit Inc (NYSE: VER) reported a 71 million share common stock offering. Vereit shares dropped 3% to $9.44 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) to have earned $0.86 per share on revenue of $6.61 billion in the latest quarter. Jabil will release earnings before the markets open. Jabil shares fell 1.1% to $31.00 in after-hours trading.

  • After the markets close, SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.86 per share on revenue of $5.69 billion. SYNNEX shares fell 0.1% to close at $97.84 on Monday.
  • Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ: PDD) reported an $875 million convertible senior notes offering. Pinduoduo shares declined 2.5% to $32.99 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) to report quarterly earnings at $21.79 per share on revenue of $3.93 billion before the opening bell. AutoZone shares gained 0.8% to $1,156.42 in after-hours trading.
  • Before the opening bell, BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $265.70 million. BlackBerry shares rose 0.5% to $7.55 in after-hours trading.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

