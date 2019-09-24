8 Stocks To Watch For September 24, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX) to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $5.06 billion before the opening bell. CarMax shares gained 0.7% to $87.50 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) to post quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $10.42 billion after the closing bell. Nike shares gained 0.5% to $88.10 in after-hours trading.

Vereit Inc (NYSE: VER) reported a 71 million share common stock offering. Vereit shares dropped 3% to $9.44 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: VER) reported a 71 million share common stock offering. Vereit shares dropped 3% to $9.44 in the after-hours trading session.



Analysts are expecting Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) to have earned $0.86 per share on revenue of $6.61 billion in the latest quarter. Jabil will release earnings before the markets open. Jabil shares fell 1.1% to $31.00 in after-hours trading.

