Earnings Scheduled For September 24, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $6.61 billion.
- CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $5.06 billion.
- AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $21.79 per share on revenue of $3.93 billion.
- IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE: INFO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion.
- Manchester United plc (NYSE: MANU) is projected to report quarterly loss at $11.82 per share on revenue of $161.31 million.
- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $265.70 million.
- NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $185.00 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $10.42 billion.
- SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.86 per share on revenue of $5.69 billion.
- Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.16 per share on revenue of $1.79 billion.
- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.1 per share on revenue of $164.89 million.
- IsoRay, Inc. (NYSE: ISR) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $1.82 million.
Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.