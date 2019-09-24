Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For September 24, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 24, 2019 3:50am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $6.61 billion.
  • CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $5.06 billion.
  • AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $21.79 per share on revenue of $3.93 billion.
  • IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE: INFO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion.
  • Manchester United plc (NYSE: MANU) is projected to report quarterly loss at $11.82 per share on revenue of $161.31 million.
  • BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $265.70 million.
  • NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $185.00 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $10.42 billion.
  • SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.86 per share on revenue of $5.69 billion.
  • Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.16 per share on revenue of $1.79 billion.
  • Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.1 per share on revenue of $164.89 million.
  • IsoRay, Inc. (NYSE: ISR) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $1.82 million.

