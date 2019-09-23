Earnings Scheduled For September 23, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE: CMD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $238.07 million.
- Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RBZ) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.48 per share on revenue of $17.37 million.
- NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTWK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $16.40 million.
- Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $118.69 million.
- DHX Media Ltd. (NASDAQ: DHXM) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
- Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) is expected to post earnings for its third quarter.
Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.