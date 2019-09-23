Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For September 23, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 23, 2019 4:57am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE: CMD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $238.07 million.
  • Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RBZ) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.48 per share on revenue of $17.37 million.
  • NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTWK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $16.40 million.
  • Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $118.69 million.
  • DHX Media Ltd. (NASDAQ: DHXM) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
  • Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) is expected to post earnings for its third quarter.

