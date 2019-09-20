5 Stocks To Watch For September 20, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

(NASDAQ: SCHL) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter. Scholastic shares jumped 10.9% to $41.95 in the after-hours trading session. HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: HTGM) reported a common stock offering with no size disclosed. HTG Molecular Diagnostics shares fell 13.8% to $0.69 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: NSPR) priced its 2.77 million unit underwritten public offering at $1.80 per unit. InspireMD shares gained 2.3% to $2.66 in the after-hours trading session.



